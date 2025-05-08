Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $385,000 Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,096,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 223,461 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 133,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 281,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXMT. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -408.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,679.40. This trade represents a 5.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $48,086.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,680.90. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,652 shares of company stock worth $116,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

