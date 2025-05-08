GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,685 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $4,628,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $1,309,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 453,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,840,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. GFL Environmental’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

