Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,809 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 56.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $87,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $417,781.12. This represents a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

