Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,718,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,685,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $7,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after acquiring an additional 179,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $5,545,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ENR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Energizer Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of ENR stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.38%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

