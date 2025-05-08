California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,124 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 57,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,670,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWT stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

