Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Stake Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arrow Financial worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,710.68. This trade represents a 6.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $153,240 in the last three months. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AROW. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AROW opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.26 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.32%. Research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

