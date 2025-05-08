49,766 Shares in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Porch Group by 5,776.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRCH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Porch Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. Analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,384,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,515.68. This represents a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 108,226 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $654,767.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,658.65. The trade was a 37.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

