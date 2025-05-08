20,012 Shares in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.15% of Third Coast Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 335,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 40,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 62,019 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 263,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

TCBX opened at $29.82 on Thursday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a market cap of $412.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCBX. Stephens lowered their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Bobbora purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.51 per share, with a total value of $68,424.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,717.50. The trade was a 35.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,470 shares of company stock valued at $135,204 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Third Coast Bancshares

(Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

