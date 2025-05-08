13,880 Shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $154,654.89. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,458.53. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $107,161.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,263.79. The trade was a 4.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,542 shares of company stock worth $1,581,173. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.94. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

