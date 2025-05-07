Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Stake Cut by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,000 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,719,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,562 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,129,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,953 shares in the last quarter. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $15,954,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 586.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 880,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 752,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

