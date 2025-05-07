Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 46,426 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 794,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 61,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Xperi by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XPER stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $320.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPER. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BWS Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Xperi Profile

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

