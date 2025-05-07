Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,095 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 732.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Xencor by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period.

Get Xencor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.14 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In other news, EVP Nancy Valente sold 4,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $50,914.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,169 shares in the company, valued at $542,334.07. The trade was a 8.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xencor

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.