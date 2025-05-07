Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 49,565 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.65. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $100.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBSI

About Southside Bancshares

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.