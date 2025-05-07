Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in nCino by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -130.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on NCNO. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial cut nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nCino from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 7,881 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $164,397.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,181.92. The trade was a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $49,385.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,791.32. The trade was a 7.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,060 shares of company stock worth $3,101,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

