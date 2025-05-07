Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alight during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALIT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Alight Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Alight had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim purchased 22,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $150,004.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,004.68. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,573,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,594.71. The trade was a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 125,092 shares of company stock valued at $807,755. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.