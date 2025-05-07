Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,305,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $91.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.64.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $143,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,285. This represents a 16.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $994,055. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

