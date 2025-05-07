Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 70,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 570.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 36,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,393,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $141,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,025.12. The trade was a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,558.82. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,651 shares of company stock valued at $834,770 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 132.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $268.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

