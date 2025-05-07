Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,909,000 after purchasing an additional 114,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,445,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,879,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,492,000 after buying an additional 178,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000,000 after buying an additional 28,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,503,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,743,000 after buying an additional 82,681 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $686,769.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,093.60. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $108,884.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,000.53. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,974 shares of company stock worth $1,853,615. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWI

About Power Integrations

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.