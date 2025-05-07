Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 9,386 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 312,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after buying an additional 272,678 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Comerica by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 25,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Comerica from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.22.

Comerica Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE CMA opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.31 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 53.69%.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.