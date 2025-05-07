Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 810 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86,423 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average is $93.46. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.27 and a 52-week high of $109.22.

Insider Activity at MGE Energy

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $171.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,451.56. This represents a 4.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

