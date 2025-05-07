Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 73,968 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,968 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 5,747.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,027 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,772,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,456,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,435,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,187,000 after purchasing an additional 843,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ALKT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 0.56. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $132,526.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,325.64. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $529,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,703,354.20. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

