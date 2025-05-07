Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 618 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.62 and a 200 day moving average of $119.52. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.59 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $665.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,708.18. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $125,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,446.64. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $561,900. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

