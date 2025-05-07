Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,644,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,671,000 after buying an additional 2,948,393 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $80,741,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $78,356,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $48,633,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLLI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

OLLI stock opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.10 and its 200 day moving average is $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 312 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $33,437.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,767.41. This trade represents a 8.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Fisch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $675,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,944.72. This represents a 22.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,970. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

