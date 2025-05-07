Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 5,513 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 909,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 691,862 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,757.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 444,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 43.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,481,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after buying an additional 1,059,929 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 771.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other news, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $47,630.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,372.16. The trade was a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 32,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $167,764.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 246,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,559.20. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $261.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.20.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

