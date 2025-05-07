Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,572 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of ACVA opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. ACV Auctions Inc. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $159.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 766,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,367,578.98. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,277,100.62. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

