Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,456 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,943,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after purchasing an additional 125,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,794,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after buying an additional 2,910,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,812,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,348 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,508,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DEI opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.49 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 584.62%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

