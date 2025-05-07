Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,389 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in WEX by 38.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $122.38 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $217.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.42 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

