Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,967 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,124,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,791,000 after purchasing an additional 127,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,627,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,120,000 after buying an additional 2,602,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of APi Group by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,947,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,774,000 after buying an additional 5,931,314 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,020,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,627,000 after acquiring an additional 132,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,860,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,924 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,724,327.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on APG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APG opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.54. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

