Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,841 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 153,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,322,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Trinity Industries by 387.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 142,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

TRN stock opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.02 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRN

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In related news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $288,051.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,486.58. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trinity Industries

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.