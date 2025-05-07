Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 152,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 699.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21670.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LC. StockNews.com downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,303,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,320. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 88,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,508.30. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $491,905. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

