Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 14,928 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,928 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,267.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. This is a positive change from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

