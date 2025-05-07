Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,325 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 69.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 951,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 391,436 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Immunovant by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,449,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Immunovant by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $44,565.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,964.86. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 28,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $364,941.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,512 shares in the company, valued at $15,412,790.88. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,682 shares of company stock worth $753,419 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Price Performance

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

