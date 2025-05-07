Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 170.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 50,765 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in Blackbaud by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.5 %

BLKB stock opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.16. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $88.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a positive return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $270.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $654,182.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,308.85. The trade was a 31.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLKB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

