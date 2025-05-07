Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $92,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,556.44. The trade was a 21.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Kachig Kibarian acquired 34,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $783,316.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,507,112 shares in the company, valued at $57,162,153.60. This represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.60 million, a PE ratio of 190.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.32.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

