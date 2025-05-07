Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 497.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALU. Benchmark cut their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $102.42. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.36%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

