Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 959 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,824,000 after acquiring an additional 282,869 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

BAP opened at $201.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $203.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

