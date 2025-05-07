Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,899 Shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 171.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loar were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Loar by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Loar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,142,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,411,000 after buying an additional 50,287 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Loar by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the 4th quarter valued at $4,488,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Loar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 501,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of Loar stock opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.95. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $99.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion and a PE ratio of 404.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.07.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

