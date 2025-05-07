Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 171 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

WTM stock opened at $1,786.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,812.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,870.33. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,666.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

