Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,439 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,316,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,657,000 after buying an additional 1,081,848 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in Sealed Air by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 73,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sealed Air by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,204,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,583,000 after purchasing an additional 178,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,000. This represents a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sealed Air

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.