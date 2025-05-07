Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.93 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

