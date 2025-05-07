Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 380.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,748 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:WD opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.64. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average of $93.27.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, CEO William M. Walker acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,455,672.91. This represents a 4.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Featured Stories

