Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,733 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,957,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 305,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 151,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,768,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 499,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 107,292 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 960,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 105,333 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $62.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,845.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $194,172.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,798. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

