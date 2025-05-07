Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 177.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

Insider Activity

In other CorVel news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $1,933,025.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 551,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,553,561.13. The trade was a 2.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Hoops sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total transaction of $1,187,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,811.07. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,723 shares of company stock worth $5,757,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.10.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

