Voya Investment Management LLC Has $970,000 Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 834.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM stock opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

