Voya Investment Management LLC Has $952,000 Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 252.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 121,341 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 261,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $268,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,382 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,772.88. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $48,755.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,286.70. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $907,856. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Price Performance

NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

