Voya Investment Management LLC Has $913,000 Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 779.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,932 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,380,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,187,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 140,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 105,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 104,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $794.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $35.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

