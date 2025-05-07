Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 13.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,439,000 after buying an additional 354,784 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BlackLine by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BL. StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Activity

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,113.38. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine Stock Down 1.1 %

BL stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $66.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.32 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.