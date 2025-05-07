Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,667 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,892,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,781,000 after purchasing an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.7 %

FFBC stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.94. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.80 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $189,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at $277,633.72. The trade was a 40.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

