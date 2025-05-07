Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 171.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $84,404.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,660.76. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $38,835.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,434. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,838 shares of company stock worth $221,500 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $735.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.23.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Read Our Latest Report on NRIX

About Nurix Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.