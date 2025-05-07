Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Natural Foods worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,357,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after buying an additional 915,177 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $18,161,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,118,000 after acquiring an additional 442,574 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 587,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 363,962 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,531,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after buying an additional 314,587 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CL King upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

United Natural Foods stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

